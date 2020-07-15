PM Modi's motivational words for CBSE students: 'Exam doesn't define who you are, never lose hope'

Image Source : PTI PM Modi/FILE

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results for Class 10 and Class 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to motivate students who were not happy with their performance. He said that one should never lose hope and always look ahead.

"For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders," the prime minister said.

For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

The prime minister also congratulated all the students who successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. "Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," he said.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage