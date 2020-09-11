Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Result 2020 DECLARED: Direct link, Steps to download score card

JEE Main Result 2020 DECLARED: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains 2020 examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile, PTI reported. However, the link to check scores will be activated in a few minutes.

According to the official data, more than 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main exam, that was conducted from September 1 to 6 this year. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 6.35 lakh could appear for the exam.

The exam was held at 660 centres across the country following strict coronavirus guidelines. The students can also download the final answer key through the official website.

Earlier today, the NTA had released the final answer keys for JEE Main 2020 exam paper 1 on its official website.

Steps to download JEE Main Result 2020

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE (Main) 2020 Result/Scorecard'

3. Enter your application number and other details required

4. Your JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

JEE Main Result: Direct Link

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their JEE Main Result 2020

JEE Main Result 2020: Check names of 24 toppers

LANDA JITENDRA - Andhra Pradesh

THADAVARTHI VISHNU SRI SAI SANKAR - Andhra Pradesh

Y S S NARASIMHA NAIDU - Andhra Pradesh

CHIRAG FALOR- Delhi

GURKIRAT SINGH -Delhi

LAKSH GUPTA -Delhi

NISHANT AGARWAL- Delhi

TUSHAR SETHI - Delhi

NISARG CHADHA - Gujarat

DIVYANSHU AGARWAL - Haryana

HARSHVARDHAN AGARWAL - Haryana

SWAYAM SHASHANK CHUBE- Maharashtra

AKHIL AGRAWAL- Rajasthan

AKHIL JAIN -- Rajasthan

PARTH DWIVEDI -- Rajasthan

R MUHENDER RAJ- Rajasthan

CHAGARI KOUSHAL KUMAR REDDY - Telangana

DEETI YESHASH CHANDRA - Telangana

CHUKKA TANUJA -- Telangana

MORREDDIGARI LIKHITH REDDY -- Telangana

RACHAPALLE SHASHANK ANIRUDH - Telangana

RONGALA ARUN SIDDARDHA - Telangana

SHIVA KRISHNA SAGI -- Telangana

VADAPALLI ARVIND NARASIMHA -- Telangana

JEE Main Result 2020: Paper 1 Answer Key

JEE Main Result 2020: Top-10 engineering colleges of India as per NIRF Report

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5.Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

