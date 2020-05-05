Karnataka PUC Results 2020 not to be displayed on notice board. Here's how to receive on mobile

Image Source : PTI Karnataka PUC Results 2020 declared; not to be displayed on notice board of institutes

Karnataka PUC Results 2020 was declared by the Dakshin Kannada Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA) on Tuesday. Students who had appeared for the Karnataka PUC first year exams should know that the results have been declared on the official website result.dkpucpa.com. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the need to maintain social distancing, institutions have been asked to not display the Karnataka PUC Results 2020 on the notice boards.

To avoid the students gathering up at the institutions, the Dakshin Kannada Pre University Principals Association has released the Karnataka PUC Results 2020 on the registered mobile numbers of all students.

How to receive Karnataka PUC Result on mobile

Students who wish to receive the Karnataka PUC Results 2020 on their registered mobile number, should enter their registered mobile number and the date of birth on the official site.

Students who are unable to clear the first Pre University Test would be allowed a second chance via supplementary exam. The candidates can re-appear in the exam that will be held at the college level.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC Results 2020

Students can check their Karnataka PUC Result by clicking on the direct link as provided below:

Direct Link To Check Karnataka PUC Result

