Karnataka NEET UG 2020: Mock allotment result to be declared shortly

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the NEET UG mock allotment result on Monday,November 23, 2020, on its official website. Candidates can visit the official website of KEA--kea.kar.nic.in--to check and download the mock round seat allotment result.

After the publication of mock allotment results, candidates will be given the opportunity to add/ delete/ modify/ alter the options in the order of preference from November 23. The last date to make changes in the options will November 24.

The process of entering options for the Karnataka NEET UG 2020 was extended until November 22. The first allotment result is scheduled to be declared tomorrow at 8.00 pm and payment of admission fees and uploading of documents online can be done from November 25 to November 26 (1.00 pm).

The original documents must be submitted in person at the KEA, Bengaluru, on or before November 28 (1.00 pm). One must report to their allotted colleges on or before November 28 (4.00 pm).

How to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

