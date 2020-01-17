JEE Main exam Results 2020: Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal among 9 students scoring perfect 100. Full List

Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal was among the nine students who scored a perfect 100 in JEE Main exams 2020. The JEE Main Exam Results were declared on Friday night. Others included Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Haryana's Divyanshu Agarwal, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana. Students can check their JEE Main exam results 2020 on official websites -- jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As many as 8.69 lakh students appeared for JEE Main exams 2020. Out of these, 6.04 lakh were male and 2.64 lakh female while three were transgenders. The JEE Main exams 2020 were conducted in six shifts from January 7-9.

JEE MAIN EXAM RESULTS 2020: WHO ALL SCORED PERFECT 100

DELHI:

Nishant Agarwal

GUJARAT:

Divyanshu Agarwal

ANDHRA PRADESH:

Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar

RAJASTHAN:

Akhil Jain

Parth Dwivedi

TELANGANA:

Rongala Arun Siddardha

Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy