JEE Main Result 2020 DECLARED: Direct Link

January 17, 2020
The National Testing Agency or NTA has announced JEE Main Result 2020. Nine candidates have scored perfect 100 in JEE Main Exams 2020. Students who had appeared for JEE Main Result 2020 can download their results on the official website -- jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. A direct link to check your JEE Main Result 2020 has also been provided. Over 11 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main exam which is also a screening test for IIT entrance examination or JEE Advanced. 

Official websites to check JEE Main Result 2020

jeemain.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

9 students score perfect 100 in JEE Main exams 2020

Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal is among 9 students who have got a perfect 100 score in JEE Main exams 2020. The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. 

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2020

Step 1: Visit official website -- jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your application number and date of birth
Step 3: Enter your security pin
Step 4: Click login
Step 5: Check your JEE Main Result 2020

