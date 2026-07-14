How many Indians hold a passport and what is it meant for? MEA clarifies amid citizenship debate

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified the legal purpose of an Indian passport, stressing that it is an official travel document issued under the Passports Act, 1967 to regulate the overseas travel and departure of Indian citizens. The clarification comes amid an ongoing debate over whether a passport can be treated as proof of citizenship.

During a regular media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also revealed that fewer than 8 per cent of India's population currently holds an Indian passport, highlighting how only a small section of the country's citizens possess the document.

Passport issued only after due verification

Jaiswal said every passport is issued only after all mandatory verification procedures have been completed.

He explained that the entire process of issuing passports to Indian citizens and other eligible individuals is carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967 and the Passport Rules, 1980.

Responding to a question on the issue, Jaiswal said, "Indian passport is a document which, in terms of the Passports Act, 1967, is issued by the Government of India to regulate the departure of citizens of India from India."

Less than 8% of Indians have a passport

The MEA spokesperson also said that less than 8 per cent of India's total population currently possesses an Indian passport.

He reiterated that the passport issuance system functions entirely within the legal framework laid down under the relevant laws and follows the prescribed verification process before a document is issued.

Why the passport debate began

The clarification follows remarks made by senior MEA officials during a press conference organised on 24 June to mark Passport Seva Divas.

At the event, officials had described the passport as a travel document rather than a citizenship document.

The issue came up after they were asked whether a passport could be used as proof of citizenship during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently being carried out in several states.

In response, officials said that a passport is meant to enable Indian citizens to travel through foreign territories and ports and should be viewed as a travel document issued for that purpose.

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