Astronaut Anil Menon heads for 8-month mission to space with a special payload - artwork from Indian children

Washington:

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and two Russian cosmonauts lifted off aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft on Tuesday for an eight-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Along with scientific equipment and crew supplies, the mission is also carrying a symbolic payload -- drawings created by Indian schoolchildren to celebrate the legacy of the world's first astronaut, Yuri Gagarin.

The Roscosmos spacecraft, carrying Menon along with Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 8:17 pm IST. After a three-hour journey, the spacecraft is scheduled to dock automatically with the ISS's Prichal module at 11:56 pm IST.

This marks Menon's first spaceflight, while it is the second mission for both Dubrov and Kikina.

Who Is Anil Menon?

Born in Minneapolis to an Indian father and a Ukrainian mother, 49-year-old Anil Menon is an emergency medicine physician, a US Space Force colonel, and a NASA astronaut. His father, K P Shankaran Menon, hails from Ottapalam in Kerala's Palakkad district, while his mother, Elizabeth, immigrated to the United States from Ukraine.

Menon served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and later worked with the Himalayan Rescue Association, treating climbers on Mount Everest. He also spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, supporting polio vaccination initiatives.

He joined NASA as a flight surgeon in 2014 before moving to SpaceX in 2018, where he established the company's medical programme, helped prepare its first crewed missions, and contributed to the development of the Starship spacecraft. Menon was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021.

His wife, Anna Wilhelm, who attended the launch in Kazakhstan along with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, flew to space in 2024 as part of SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission.

Indian schoolchildren's artwork heads to space

Adding a unique cultural element to the mission, the Soyuz spacecraft is also carrying drawings created by Indian schoolchildren.

Yelena Remizova, head of Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo (Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation), told TASS news agency that the artwork was selected from the "First Forever" competition, organised to mark the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight and celebrate India-Russia cooperation in space exploration.

The competition invited students to depict themes such as space exploration, scientific discovery, Yuri Gagarin's pioneering mission, and the future of humanity in space. The winning drawings were chosen to travel aboard Soyuz MS-29 as a symbolic tribute to the next generation of aspiring scientists, astronauts, and explorers.

A symbol of India-Russia space cooperation

While the drawings are not part of the mission's scientific payload, their journey aboard Soyuz MS-29 underscores the growing educational and cultural ties between India and Russia in the space sector.

The artwork complements a mission that also highlights India's contribution to global space exploration through Anil Menon, whose first journey to the International Space Station represents another milestone for the Indian diaspora in human spaceflight.

Russian authorities have confirmed that the winning drawings are onboard the spacecraft, although they have not yet released an official gallery of the specific artworks selected for the mission.

About Anil Menon's mission to ISS

Once aboard the ISS, Menon and his crewmates will join astronauts from NASA, the European Space Agency, and Roscosmos for an approximately eight-month mission, with their return to Earth scheduled for April 2027.

During the expedition, Menon will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing future human space exploration. His work will focus on studying the effects of long-duration spaceflight on the human body, including blood flow, vein structure, and blood composition in microgravity.

He will also test systems capable of producing intravenous fluids using the ISS's potable water supply, continue research into manufacturing semiconductor crystals in space for advanced computing and medical technologies, and carry out ultrasound experiments using augmented reality and artificial intelligence to support future deep-space missions.

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