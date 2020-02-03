ICAI CA Results 2019 to be declared today. Check details, direct link to download

Image Source : PTI ICAI CA Results 2019 to be declared today

ICAI CA Results 2019: The Chartered Accountants result 2019 is expected to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today. Students who had appeared for the ICAI CA Results 2019 should note that the result will be declared for Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination and Foundation Examination held in November 2019. Candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official website for details on ICAI CA Results 2019.

According to the notification provided on the website, the ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation examination results will be available on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check the ICAI CA Results 2019 are given below. A direct link to check and download CA results 2019 will be activated once the results are declared.

Candidates must note that the results will also be available to candidates via email or SMS and candidates should register for the same on the official website.

How to check ICAI CA Results 2019

1. Visit one of the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

2. Enter your registration number or PIN number

3. Provide the required details like roll number and admit card details

4. Your CA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

ICAI CA Results 2019: Direct link for official notification

Candidates can check CA results 2019 notifications by clicking on the link given below.

Direct link for ICAI CA Results 2019 notification

Direct link to download ICAI CA Results 2019

Students can check and download their CA results 2019 through a direct link, which will be activated as soon as the result is declared.