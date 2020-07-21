HBSE 12th Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE 12th Result 2020 to be declared today

HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) is set to declare the HBSE Result 12th 2020 today (Tuesday). Students who had appeared for the HBSE 12th Class exam should note that the HBSE 12th Class Result will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, schools affiliated with the Haryana Board have been advised against the release of HBSE 12 Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check Haryana Board Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the HBSE 12th Result 2020 will also be provided.

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Time

According to the sources close to Haryana Board, the HBSE Result 12th 2020 will be declared today by evening. Nearly 2.2 lakh students, who had reportedly appeared for the HBSE 12th Class Exam will be able to check their HBSE 12 Result 2020 on the official website bseh.org.in.

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Assessment Scheme amid COVID Impact

The HBSE Class 12 exams had begun on March 3 and were supposed to continue till March 31, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, several exams of the Haryana Board were called off. Now, according to the HBSE, marks of subjects whose exams were cancelled, will be assessed on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Students will be marked on the basis of their average score in the already appeared exams.

