Image Source : PTI Gujarat GUJCET 2020 Result DECLARED! Check direct link here

GUJCET 2020 Result: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 result has been declared by the Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB). Candidates who had appeared for the GSEB GUJCET 2020 can check their result online at gseb.org by using their roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

GUJCET 2020 Result: How to check and download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the "GUJCET Result 2020" link

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your "GUJCET 2020 Result" will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of it for future reference

GUJCET 2020 Result: Direct Link

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their GUJCET Result 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage