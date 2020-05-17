GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Science result declared. Check pass percentage, merit list

Image Source : SCREENGRAB GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Science result declared

GSEB 12th Science result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the HSC or class 12th Science results today at gseb.org on Sunday, May 17 amid lockdown. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online by entering their six- digit seat number.

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the coronavirus lockdown. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end.

GSEB had conducted the exams between March 5 and 21. However, the announcement of result was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Here’s the direct link to check GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020

On Saturday, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam could access their results on official website at “http://www.gseb.org” www.gseb.org, to be uploaded at 8 am on Sunday.

GSEB 12th HSC Science 2020 results: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Qualifying marks:

To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’.

To be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects.

Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify

