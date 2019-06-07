GGSIPU CET Biotech Result 2019 to be declared by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University today. Direct link to check result

Image Source : PTI GGSIPU CET Biotech Result 2019 to be declared today

The GGSIPU CET Biotech Result 2019 is slated to be declared by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) today. Candidates who had appeared for the IPU CET Biotechnology program can check their IPU CET 2019 Result on the official website www.ipu.ac.in.

The IPU CET 2019 Examination was held on May 23, 2019 at 15 centres across India.

How to check IPU CET 2019 Result

1. Visit the official website www.ipu.ac.in

2. Click on the link that states 'IPU CET Biotech Result 2019'

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Your GGSIPU CET Biotech Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

IPU CET 2019 Result: Counselling and seat allocation

Based on the cutoff declared by the University and IPU CET Result 2019, shortlisted candidates will be invited for counselling rounds.

Candidates should note that an official notification, regarding the counselling date and seat allotment process will be published by GGSIPU on the official website.

Students need to pay Rs 1,000 as fee to be able to participate in the IPU CET 2019 counselling process. Also, Rs 40,000 has to submitted as academic fee to secure their seat after securing the seat.