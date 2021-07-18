Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI GBSHSE 12th Result 2021: Goa Board HSSC Results declared. Direct link to check

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2021. Students can check their Goa Board HSSC results through the official website- gbshse.gov.in.

The GBSHSE had cancelled the Class 12 exams this year due to the coronavirus situation. The Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to start on April 24 and continue till May 18 but were postponed after a state order on April 21 called for a postponement.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official webiste-- gbshse.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link, " Click here for GOA BOARD EXAM RESULTS."

3. Now, click on "Get Result."

4. Click on the link that read, "HSSC Results 2021."

5. Enter all the required details and click on submit.

6. Your Goa Board HSSC Result will appear on the screen.

7. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: Direct link

