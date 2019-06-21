DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019: Karnataka Polytechnic result declared, Check at dte.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Diploma Results 2019| The board of Technical Education has declared the diploma results 2019 Today on the official website of DTE Karnataka i.e., dte.kar.nic.in.
Here's the step to check the The DTE Karnataka results 2019
- Visit official website-- dte.kar.nic.in
- Click on direct link for "BTE Karnataka Results April/May 2019"
- Enter your registration number/exam hall ticket number
- Verify and Submit the information
- The DTE Diploma Result will be displayed on the screen
- Download PDF/Take printout for future reference