Image Source : PTI (FILE) CTET results 2021 declared: Check results online at ctet.nic.in

CTET results 2021 declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results online. The results are available on its official website ctet.nic.in

The CBSE conducted exams on January 31st with strict COVID-19 precautions in 135 cities. While the Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift (from 9.30 am to 12 pm), the second paper was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm in the afternoon shift on the same day. The CTET examination was to be held in July 2020 but owing to coronavirus, it was continuously delayed.

The board has said that mark sheets of candidates who appeared in the CTET examination January 2021 will be available in the Digi locker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the Digi locker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number.

Candidates will have to score 60 per cent marks to qualify. While the part 1 of the exam is for candidates trying to teach classes 1 to 5, the second part is for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

How to check CTET results 2021:

* Visit the official website -- ctet.nic.in

* Click on the link to check the CTET results on the homepage

* A new page will open. Fill your credentials and login

* The result will be displayed to you. Download the result for future use

READ MORE: CTET Answer Key 2021 released. Direct link to download

Latest Education News