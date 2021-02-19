CTET Answer Key 2021 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : SCREENGRAB CTET Answer Key 2021 released

CTET Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website today (February 19). Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 exam can check the answer key online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21.

"There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website www.ctet.nic.in from 19.02.2021 to 21.02.2021 (till 05.00 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable," reads the official notice.

CTET Answer Key 2021: Direct link

Direct link to check CTET answer key 2021

CTET Answer Key 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads, "Key Challenges for CTET January 2021"

3. Click on the link, "Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET January 2021"

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The CTET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the answer key and take a print out for future reference

CTET Answer Key 2021: Steps to Raise Objections

1. Visit the official website-- ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads, "Key Challenges for CTET January 2021"

3. Click on "Submission of Key Challenge for CTET January 2021"

4. Key in your registration number and details to login

5. Check the scanned copy of your OMR Sheet. Along with the same, the answer key with the correct answers would be marked

6. Candidates can raise objections by selecting the answer they think is correct

7. Once complete, pay the fees at the end for all the objections raised at the rate of Rs. 1000 per question to complete the process

The CBSE had conducted the CTET 2021 on January 31.

Candidates must note that the fee would be refunded in case the objection is accepted. The refund, if applicable, would be transferred online to the concerned mode of payment. As per the official notice, CBSE's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

Latest Education News