Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 delayed; will now be released on THIS date. Check details

BSEB Bihar 10th Class Result 2020: Lakhs of students are awaiting the Bihar 10th Class Result 2020. Earlier, there were speculations that the BSEB Matric Results 2020 will be declared on May 22, however, the Bihar board 10th result 2020 was not released on Friday. According to an official update by the BSEB, the Bihar 10th Class Result 2020 has been delayed. Students who are waiting for the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 should note that the BSEB Matric Results 2020 have been delayed due to some last-minute post-evaluation process.

This year, more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2020. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, several exams have been postponed, while the results of many are delayed. To avoid the gathering of students on campus premises, the schools will be releasing the Bihar board 10th result 2020 only on the official websites. Students should note that the Bihar board 10th result 2020 can be checked and downloaded from the official sites.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Date and time

As lakhs of students are waiting for the release of Bihar Board 10th result, sources from the board have said the Bihar 10th Class Result 2020 is now very likely to be released on May 25, 2020.

It is also important for the students to note that the new date is not confirmed, as several media reports also stated that the Bihar 10th result may be declared even today.

The time for the release of Bihar Board 10th result 2020 was yet not confirmed.

Once announced, BSEB Matric Results 2020 will be made available to the students online via biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website.

