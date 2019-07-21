APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019: Preliminary exam result declared; Main exam date revised

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019: Preliminary exam result declared

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result of Preliminary exam for the post of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) Screening test. All those candidates who had appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Secretary exam can download the result through APPSC Official website www.psc.ap.gov.in.

The Screening test for general studies and mental ability (PartA) and rural development and problems in rural areas with special reference to Andhra Pradesh (Part B) for the post of panchayat secretary (Grade-IV) was held on April 21, 2019. The candidates who cleared the screening test will have to appear for the main exam on August 26, 2019.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019: How to download

Visit the official website-- psc.ap.gov.in Click on the given link. A new page will be displayed. Enter the required details and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print of it for future use.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019: Total vacancy

A total of 1051 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for recruitment to the post.

