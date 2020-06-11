Image Source : PTI AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020: List of websites to check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year Intermediate Result

AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to announce AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 for first and second year on Friday. The AP Inter Result 2020 is expected to be declared at 4 pm on BIEAP's official website. The result will also be available on a number of other websites. The AP Intermediate state board exams 2020 were conducted in the month of March 2020. A total of 3,37,054 students from across the state appeared for the AP Inter examinations.

List of websites to check AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020

1. bie.ap.gov.in

2. manabadi.co.in

3. manabadi.com

4. schools9.com

5. examresults.net

AP Manabadi Inter Results 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit official website -- bie.ap.gov.in or alternatively manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com, examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Your AP Manabadi Inter Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for future reference

