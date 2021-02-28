Image Source : PTI AISSEE Result 2021: NTA to announce Sainik School entrance exam result soon. Steps to check

AISSEE Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) Result 2021 anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the AISSEE 2021 examination will be able to check the answer key and result on the official website — aissee.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the AISSEE result was expected to be declared on February 28. However, no official update on the same as yet.

AISSEE is a national-level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in various Sainik Schools across India.

AISSEE Result 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- aissee.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link, "AISSEE Result 2021"

3. Key in your login details

4. Your AISSEE result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

NTA had conducted the AISSEE exam on February 7. Students have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks in each subject and a minimum of 40 per cent aggregate marks to pass the Sainik School entrance exam 2021.

Candidates qualifying for the written exams will be called to appear in the medical examination. The final exam result is expected in April 2021.

Latest Education News