AEEE 2021 phase 2 Result declared. Here's how to check

AEEE 2021 phase 2 Result: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared the AEEE phase 2 result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the AEEE phase 2 exam can check their scores online at amrita.edu.

AEEE 2021 phase 2 Results: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ataoap.amrita.edu.

2. Click on the link, "AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Results."

3. Enter your email id and password.

4. Your AEEE phase 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

For all the candidates who applied for AEEE Phase2, Willingness submission for Phase 3 will be activated on June 21 at 9 am. Only newly applied applicants can currently submit their willingness for Phase 3. The last date for Willingness Phase 3 is July 5 till 8 pm.

Amrita Engineering Entrance Phase 3 RPE Examination 2021 will be conducted from July 11 to 14. Candidates who want to reappear for the phase-3 examination to improve their score need to register by paying ₹600.

