RBSE 8th Result 2023 tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Know when, how to check

RBSE 8th result date 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Rajasthan Board Class 8 result 2023 tomorrow, May 16. The official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in will host the RBSE board result 2023 Class 8. The State Education Minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla announced the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 date.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their RBSE 8th results using roll number in the login window by 12 Noon. The RBSE 8th score card will include the details of the candidate such as name, roll number, subjects appeared for, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, name of the school, grades acquired in each subject, overall grade and result status.

RBSE 8th result 2023: How to download?

Below given steps will help students to access RBSE 8th result 2023 on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Rajasthan Class 8 Board Exam 2023 result' link.

Step 3: Now, enter your roll number and click on the view result tab.

Step 4: The RBSE 8th board result 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download BSE Board 8th Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Via SMS

To download RBSE 8th result 2023 via SMS, students will have to type 'RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 56263.