Mining Ministry invites nominations for National Geoscience Awards 2023, check eligibility, how to apply

The Ministry of Mines has invited notifications to the National Geoscience Awards-2023 for contributions in the field of mineral discovery & exploration, fundamental/applied geosciences, mining, and allied areas. The National Geoscience Awards will be awarded into three categories including the National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement, the National Geoscience Award, and the National Young Geoscientist Award. The nominations are being received online at the National Awards Portal, i.e.,

https://www.awards.gov.in from 1st November 2023. The last date to submit the nominations is November, 30. Nominations received other than online mode will not be entertained, as per the official statement.

Who is eligible to apply for National Geoscience Awards 2023?

According to the notification, any citizen of India with a significant contribution in any of the fields specified in Clause-2 of the NGA Regulation 2023 shall be eligible for these awards.

What is the nature of Awards?

National Geoscience Awards-2023 have been categorized into three categories. The nature of these awards is as follows.

National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement: This award will be given to an individual with an exceptionally high lifetime achievement for sustained and significant contributions in any of the disciplines mentioned in clause 2 of NGA regulations 2023. A certificate and a monetary prize of Rs. 5,00,000 will be given with this award.

National Geoscience Award: This award shall be given to individuals or teams in recognition of meritorious contribution in any of the disciplines mentioned in Clause 2 of NGA Regulation 2023. Each award comes with a certificate and a monetary prize of Rs. 3,00,000/-.

National Young Geoscientist Award: This award shall be given for outstanding research work in any field of geosciences to an individual below 35 years of age as of the 31st of December 2022. A monetary prize of Rs. 1,00,000 with a research grant of Rs. 5,00,000/-spread over five years, subject to satisfactory yearly progress and a certificate.

