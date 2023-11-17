UGC NET December 2023 subject-wise exam dates announced at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check schedule PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 subject wise exam schedule out

UGC NET December 2023 subjectwise exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released subjectwise exam dates for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) exam. Candidates who registered for the competitive exam can check the schedule from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and nta.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted from December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023 at various exam centres. The exam will comprise two papers, and each of these papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

When will UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip be released?

The notification regarding UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip will be released ten days before the exam. Once the exam city slip is released, the candidates will be able to check exam centre details in due course of time. Candidates are required to download their admit card of UGC NET December 2023 using their application number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

How to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET December 2023 Exam city slip'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the details such as application number and date of birth

UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip for future reference

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates

UGC NET December 2023 exam for English and History will be conducted on December 6 in Shift 1 and Shift 2 respectively. At the same time, the commerce subject exam will be conducted on December 7 in shift 1 and the computer science and application exam will be conducted on December 7 in shift 2.

The Public Administration and Philosophy examination will be conducted on December 8 in Shift 2. Whereas, the Political Science exam will be held on December 11 in Shift 1 and the Hindi exam will be held on December 11 in Shift 2. Geology, Sociology and Mass Communication exam will be conducted on 12th December. The written examination for UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. UGC NET 2023 results will be declared on January 10, 2024.

A helpline number issued for help

For more information about the UGC NET December 2023 exam, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted by NTA for eligibility for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and 'Assistant Professor' in 83 subjects. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website, nta.ac.in or UGC NET website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below