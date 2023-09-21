Medical students can practice in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand after completing graduation, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Medical Graduates can now practise in Foreign countries like United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Check details here.

Good news for the Indian Medical Graduate Practitioners! The doors to practicing abroad have now opened. Graduate medical doctors can now practice and pursue their post graduation degree in foreign countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This change comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) achieved recognition status from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). After this, it is expected that this change will increase the standard of medical education in the country and provide more opportunities globally for medical graduates.

New Indian medical colleges will automatically become WFME accredited

The National Medical Commission has received recognition for the next ten years. As part of this recognition, all the 706 existing medical colleges in India will become WFME accredited, and the new medical colleges that will be established in the coming years will automatically become WFME accredited. Moreover, This accreditation will make students eligible to apply for foreign medical education and the United States medical licensing exam.

The accreditation will increase the international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals, facilitate academic collaborations, and exchanges, promote continuous improvement and innovation in medical education, and foster a culture of quality assurance among medical education and institutions, according to a press release by the Union Health Ministry.

While speaking on this landmark achievement of NMC, Dr. Yogender Malik, Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and Head Media Division, said, 'WFME's recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in India adheres to global standards. This accolade empowers our students with the opportunity to pursue their career anywhere in the world, while also making India an attractive destination for international students due to our globally recognized standards, he said.

What is the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)?

The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) is a non-governmental organnisation concerned with the education and training of medical doctors worldwide. The main objective of the organisation is to enhance the quality of medical education worldwide through the promotion of the highest scientific and ethical standards in medical education. WFME develops standards for medical education and promotes the accreditation of medical schools. The Global Directory of Medical Colleges is also co-managed by it.