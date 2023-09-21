NEET PG 2023 cut-off percentile reduced to zero across all categories | Check fresh counselling process

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Health Ministry reduces NEET PG 2023 cut-off

NEET PG 2023 cutoff: In a big development, the Union Government reduced the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated that candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exam will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Health Ministry issues a notice

"It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG counselling 2023 has been reduced to 'zero' across all categories by MoHFW," said a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate of Health Services, Government of India.

Councelling process for eligible candidates

For the candidates who have become eligible following the reduction in percentile, a new registration and choice-filling period will open for round 3 of PG counselling. These candidates are eligible to register and take part in the third round of counselling. The candidates who are already registered need not register again. However, they will be allowed to edit their choices, the notice said.

FORDA's urged for reduction in cut-off

According to the health ministry notice, a fresh schedule for round-3 onwards for PG counselling will be put up on the MCC website soon. The reduction in the cut-off score comes days after the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) urged the Health Ministry to look into this matter. “Over the past years, we have witnessed a persistent challenge in the form of vacant seats in medical institutions across the nation, even after multiple rounds of counselling for NEET-PG. This is a matter of great concern not only for the healthcare system but also for aspiring medical professionals who are eager to contribute to our nation's healthcare infrastructure," FORDA said in its letter.

Benefits of lowering the cut-off

In light of this issue, "We humbly request your kind attention to consider the possibility of decreasing the cut-off score for the NEET-PG 2023 examination", it said. By lowering the cut-off, FORDA said, it can ensure that a "larger number of eligible candidates are given the opportunity to fill these vacant seats". Recently, the Indian Medical Association had written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding a reduction in the NEET-PG 2023 cut-off percentile by up to 30 per cent so that most of the seats can be filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches.

(With PTI inputs)

