BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Released; Edit details till June16

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB 12th Dummy Registration 2023

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12th dummy registration cards for 2023-24 academic session. The BSEB 12th dummy registration card is hosted on the official website of the board at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students are required to verify the details mentioned in the BSEB 12th dummy registration cards. If any student wishes to make changes in their registration details can do so through the official website till June 16, 2023.

The Bihar Board has also issued a helpline number for candidates. In case any student faces difficulty in downloading the Class 12th dummy registration card, they can contact at - 0612-2230039.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2023: Details to be Mentioned

The dummy registration card will include the details mentioned below. Students must verify these details and in case of any error, they should inform their schools immediately for rectification.