Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Career
  5. BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Released; Edit details till June16

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Released; Edit details till June16

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration: The BSEB 12th dummy registration card is hosted on the official website of the board at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2023 12:20 IST
bseb 12th dummy registration, bseb 12th dummy admit card
Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB 12th Dummy Registration 2023

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12th dummy registration cards for 2023-24 academic session. The BSEB 12th dummy registration card is hosted on the official website of the board at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students are required to verify the details mentioned in the BSEB 12th dummy registration cards. If any student wishes to make changes in their registration details can do so through the official website till June 16, 2023.

The Bihar Board has also issued a helpline number for candidates. In case any student faces difficulty in downloading the Class 12th dummy registration card, they can contact at - 0612-2230039.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2023: Details to be Mentioned

The dummy registration card will include the details mentioned below. Students must verify these details and in case of any error, they should inform their schools immediately for rectification.

  • Name of student
  • Mother's name
  • Father's name
  • Photo
  • Date of birth
  • Category
  • Religion
  • Nationality
  • Gender
  • Subjects
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Career Section

Top News

Related Career News

Latest News