UP NEET Merit List 2019 released on upneet.gov.in. Direct link to download merit list

Image Source : PTI UP NEET Merit List 2019 released

The UP NEET 2019 Merit List has been released and is now available online. Candidates who are seeking admission to medical colleges in the state should visit the official website upneet.gov.in.

Students should note that the NEET Merit list of UP 2019 has been released in the form of a PDF document. Also, admission to medical colleges will be granted as per the marks secured in NEET 2019.

How to check NEET Merit List 2019

1. Visit the official website upneet.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'Merit List NEET UG 2019'

3. A new window will open

4. Your NEET Merit List 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Find your name on the merit list

Alternatively, students can also check their merit list through a direct link, which is given below

NEET Merit List 2019: Details

The NEET Merit List 2019 mentions candidate’s name, roll number, marks scored in NEET exam, NEET AIR / All India Rank and other details.

NEET Counselling Process 2019

The process of counselling for NEET 2019 has already been commenced by the Directorate of General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear at the nodal centres notified by the directorate for document verification and allied processes.

NEET 2019: Document verification

The document verification process will commence from today (June 26th) and will continue till June 30th. Candidates will be required to visit the nodal centres for document verification between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Therafter, the online choice filling option will be available to the candidates from 2nd July 2019 to 4th July 2019. The final neet selection result for UP state will be declared on 5th July 2019.