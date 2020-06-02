SSC CGL, CHSL, JE Exams 2020 new dates released. Check revised datesheet

Image Source : FILE SSC CGL, CHSL, JE Exams 2020 new dates released. Check revised schedule

SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, JHT, Steno Exam Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the new dates for SSC, CGL, CHSL and other pending exams on the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The commission has decided to conduct the pending recruitment exams from August onwards. Several SSC exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending which were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

SSC Exams 2020: New Dates

SSC CHSL 2020: According to the revised date sheet, the SSC CHSL exam for the remaining candidates will be conducted between August 17 to 21 and August 14 to 27.

SSC JE 2020: The SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I) will be hled from September 1 to 4, 2020.

The commission will hold Selection Post Examination 2020- Phase VIII between September 7 and 9.

SSC Stenographer 2020: The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019 will be conducted from September 10 to 12.

SSC CAPFs, Sub-Inspectors exam 2020: The Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination(Paper-I)-2020 will be between Septer 29 to October 1 and 5.

SSC Translator 2020: Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Paper-I) 2020 will be on October 6.

SSC CGL 2020: Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II)-2019 will be held from October 14 to 17, 2020.

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE/@SSC.NIC.IN SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, JHT, Steno Exam Revised Schedule: Official Notification

SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, JHT, Steno Exam: Revised Schedule

The SSC CHSL exam was previously scheduled to be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020. SSC Junior Engineer exam was to be held from 30 March to 2 April, while the SSC Stenographer exam was to be conducted from 5 to 7 May.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage