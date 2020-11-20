SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: Online application for 8500 posts begins. Get details

Image Source : PTI SBI apprentice recruitment 2020

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India has invited online applications for 8500 apprentice posts on the official website -- sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. Aspirants must know that the selection will be done on the basis of a written test. After clearing this, they will have to appear for a test of the local language of the state they have applied for. Further, a medical examination will be held.

The examination is expected to be held in January 2021. However, the exact schedule and dates will be released later. Here are the details like eligibility criteria, application fee, and many more.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate should be under the age group of 20-28 years. There will be age limit relaxation as per the government rules, for the candidates belong from reserved category.

The candidate should have completed graduation from a recognised university or institute.

Application fee:

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 300. While, for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, no application fee will be charged.

SBI Apprentice 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit SBI's official website - sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab.

Step 3: Under Latest Announcements, tap on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07."

Step 4: Click on new registration and fill all the required details, upload photo and signature, and make payment.

There will be 25 questions each on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude for the written examination. Each question will be of one mark and to answer each section, candidates will get 15 minutes time.

