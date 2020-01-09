RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Alert! Registration for 926 vacancies to end on Jan 16; apply before last date

RBI Assistant 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the applications for the RBI Assistant 2019. The registration process had begun on December 23, 2019 and RBI has 926 vacancies for the Assistant post.

The last date to submit the registration form is 16th January 2020. Candidates who are eligible and interested in working with Reserve Bank of India should visit the official website at rbi.org.in to submit the application form.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: How to apply for the post

Visit the official RBI site rbi.org.in

Click on the Opportunities tab on the webpage

After the new page appears, click on the Current Vacancies tab

Click on the link Registration for the post for Assistant

Login from your existing registration ID or create a new ID for registration

Make the payment of the registration fees after filling the form

Take a printout of the filled registration form after you are done

Selection Process:

Candidates would get selected based on their performance in the written examination.

There will be two exams as per the selection process: One is preliminary Examination and the second is the main examination followed by the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Reserve Bank of India would conduct the online preliminary examination on 14th February and 15th February 2020.

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and have score minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate. Candidate should have knowledge of word processing on a computer.