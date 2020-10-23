Friday, October 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Career
  5. NEET counselling 2020 dates released. Check full schedule here

NEET counselling 2020 dates released. Check full schedule here

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has formally released the NEET counselling 2020 dates. Candidates should note that the NEET 2020 counselling date has been released for the seat allotment process to NEET 15% All India Quota Seats.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 13:05 IST
NEET counselling 2020, NEET 2020 counselling date, NEET counselling 2020 dates
Image Source : PTI

NEET counselling 2020 dates released

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has formally released the NEET counselling 2020 dates. Candidates should note that the NEET 2020 counselling date has been released for the seat allotment process to NEET 15% All India Quota Seats. Those interested to appear for the NEET counselling 2020 should check the official website mcc.nic.in for a complete schedule and more information. 

Alternatively, a direct link providing detailed information on NEET counselling 2020 dates has also been provided below. 

NEET counselling 2020 dates

As per the official notification, the NEET 2020 counselling for the 15% of all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes; will be held in two rounds. Following these two rounds, a mop-up round will be held to fill the vacant seats in different medical institutes across the country.

Counselling Process

Round 1

Round 2

Mop-Up Round

Registration / Payment & Choice Filling

27th October 2020

To

2nd November 2020

18th November 2020

To

22nd November 2020

10th December 2020

To

14th December 2020

Choice Filling / Locking

28th October 2020

To

2nd November 2020

19th November 2020

To

22nd November 2020

11th December 2020

To

14th December 2020

Processing of Seat Allotment

3rd and 4th November 2020

23rd and 24th November 2020

15th and 16th November 2020

Seat Allotment Results

5th November 2020

15th November 2020

17th December 2020

Reporting to the Institute

6th November 2020

To

12th November 2020

26th November 2020

To

2nd December 2020

18th December 2020

To

24th December 2020

 

Direct Link For NEET Counselling 2020 Dates

 

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X