NEET counselling 2020 dates released. Check full schedule here

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has formally released the NEET counselling 2020 dates. Candidates should note that the NEET 2020 counselling date has been released for the seat allotment process to NEET 15% All India Quota Seats. Those interested to appear for the NEET counselling 2020 should check the official website mcc.nic.in for a complete schedule and more information.

As per the official notification, the NEET 2020 counselling for the 15% of all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes; will be held in two rounds. Following these two rounds, a mop-up round will be held to fill the vacant seats in different medical institutes across the country.

Counselling Process Round 1 Round 2 Mop-Up Round Registration / Payment & Choice Filling 27th October 2020 To 2nd November 2020 18th November 2020 To 22nd November 2020 10th December 2020 To 14th December 2020 Choice Filling / Locking 28th October 2020 To 2nd November 2020 19th November 2020 To 22nd November 2020 11th December 2020 To 14th December 2020 Processing of Seat Allotment 3rd and 4th November 2020 23rd and 24th November 2020 15th and 16th November 2020 Seat Allotment Results 5th November 2020 15th November 2020 17th December 2020 Reporting to the Institute 6th November 2020 To 12th November 2020 26th November 2020 To 2nd December 2020 18th December 2020 To 24th December 2020

