MHT CET 2019 Final Merit List released. Here's how to check on fe2019.mahacet.org

Students should note that the MHT CET 2019 final merit list contains the names of candidates that have been shortlisted for the counselling rounds. Read on to know how you can check the merit list on fe2019.mahacet.org. A direct link to check the merit list is also given below.

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2019 10:52 IST
The MHT CET 2019 Final Merit List has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates who have applied and have qualified the provisional merit list can visit the official website fe2019.mahacet.org to check the final merit list of MHT CET 2019.

Students should note that the MHT CET 2019 final merit list contains the names of candidates that have been shortlisted for the counselling rounds, that are to be conducted for the admission to the undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology. 

How to check MHT CET 2019 final merit list

1. Visit the official website fe2019.mahacet.org

2. Click on the link that states ‘Check Final Merit List’
3. Enter the application ID and date of birth
4. Your MHT CET Final merit list will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the merit list for future purpose

Alternatively, students can also check their MHT CET 2019 final merit list through a direct link given below

Direct Link To Check MHT CET 2019 Final Merit List

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will be displaying the final merit list of MHT CET 2019 for the Maharashtra State, All India, and the Jammu and Kashmir migrants. 

Candidates can find the complete schedule below

What is the last date for MHT CET 2019 registration?

Students should note that the last date to complete the registration is August 14, 2019.  

