Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2020 dates announced. Check dates, datesheet

Kerala Board Exam 2020: The General Education Department of Government Kerala has announced the dates for Kerala SSLC and Plus Two Exams 2020. The Kerala Board exams were pending for long after the same was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. However, students who are preparing for the Kerala board exams should note that the new dates for the exams have been released.

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two Exams 2020: Dates

According to the General Education Department of Government Kerala, the Kerala Board Class 10 Exam 2020 will be conducted from May 26 onwards, while the Class 12 exams will be conducted from May 26 to 30. The class 12 exams will be held in the morning sessions only.

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two Exams 2020: Datesheet

Students who are preparing for the Kerala board exams should check the below datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 exams:

Kerala SSLC, Class 10 exam dates:

May 26: Mathematics

May 27: Physics

May 28: Chemistry

Kerala HSLC, Class 12 exam date sheet:

May 26 – Entrepreneurship development

May 27 – Biology, geology, communicative English, statistics, electronics, Part III language

May 28 – Business studies, psychology, electronic systems

May 29 – History, computer application, Islamic history and culture

May 30 – Mathematics, political science, journalism

