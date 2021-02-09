JEE Main 2021 admit cards for February session expected soon. Check details

Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2021 admit cards for February session

JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards For February Session: The admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for the February session is expected to be released soon on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not confirmed the date to release the JEE Main hall tickets. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to download it from the official website.

As per the official notification, NTA is scheduled to release the hall ticket for JEE Main 2021 February session in the second week of February.

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- ‘JEE Main admit card 2021’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like application number and password/ date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May, starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions will take place from March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, and May 24 to 28.

Latest Education News