JEE Main 2020: Frequently asked important topics from PCM; check inside

JEE Main 2020: As the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main have been announced, Candidates must gear up themselves for preparing for the upcoming JEE Main exam 2020. The class 11 and 12 chapters in physics, chemistry and mathematics have equal weightage in the JEE question papers. Yet, some topics in each subject have more marks assigned to them and some can act as easy scoring points.

However, preparing all chapters is a must, indiatvnews.com brings you some topics from physics, chemistry and mathematics which must be given more importance or special attention during preparation:

JEE Main 2020 | Important topics from Physics

Candidates must mark these topics as a priority in Physics while studying for NTA JEE Main 2020 exam:

Kinematics, gravitation, fluids, heat and thermodynamics, waves and sound, capacitors and electrostatics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction, optics and modern physics.

Important Tip: Candidates must know that practising quality problems is the key to success in this subject. If concepts are clear, then this subject becomes all the more interesting.

JEE Main 2020 | Important topics from Chemistry

Candidates must mark these topics as a priority in Chemistry while studying for NTA JEE Main 2020 exam:

Coordination chemistry and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, chemical and ionic equilibrium, mole concept in physical chemistry and organic chemistry.

Important Tip: Just go through the Periodic Table in general and read NCERT for Inorganic Chemistry. For Organic Chemistry, you must build up all basic concepts and then start doing lots of practice. And for Physical Chemistry, practice as many numerical based type as you can.

JEE Main 2020 | Important topics from Mathematics

Candidates must mark these topics as a priority while studying for NTA JEE Main 2020 exam:

Quadratic equations and expressions, complex numbers, probability, vectors, matrices in Algebra; circle, parabola, hyperbola in coordinate geometry; functions, limits, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus.

Important Tip: Candidates are advised to do as much as quality problems as possible to develop a sound confidence level.

