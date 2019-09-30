Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2020 online registration date extended till 10 October; check exam pattern, other details here

JEE Main 2020 | Good News for the candidates who want to appear for JEE Mains examination 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application submission date for the JEE Main 2020.

The online registration last date has been extended to October 10, which was earlier set to be September 30, 2019. Candidates can now apply for JEE Main 2020 through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till October 10, 2019.

According to an official notification by the National Testing Agency (NTA), “In continuation of the Public Notice dated the September 3, 2019 for submission of online application form of January JEE(Main)–2020 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc. in the next academic year (2020-2021), it is hereby informed that the last date for submission of online application form, is extended from 30th Sept. 2019 to 10th Oct. 2019, in order to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form.”

Eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2020

Candidates must score at least 75% in class 12 board or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65%.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2020

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says online application form

3. Complete the online registration process

4. Login to the portal

5. Fill the complete form

6. Upload the required documents along with a passport size picture

7. Make payment for the exam fee

8. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

JEE Main 2020 Application Form | DIRECT LINK

Click here to check application form

Exam Pattern for JEE Main 2020

Paper Subject Number of Questions Types of Questions Timing of Examination First Shift Second Shift B.E./B.Tech Mathematics 25(20+5) 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 5 Questions with answer as numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry 09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 02:30 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. Physics 25(20+5) Chemistry 25(20+5) B. Arch. Mathematics Part-1 25(20+5) 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value 09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 02:30 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. Aptitude Test – Part II 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III 2 Questions for drawing test B. Planning Mathematics – Part I 25(20+5) 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value 02:30 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. Aptitude Test – Part II 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III 25 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)



About JEE Main 2020

According to the official data provided by NTA, from this year onwards, foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main examination. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session.

Clearing the JEE mains and JEE Advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

