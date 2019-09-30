NTA JEE Main 2020 registration process to end today. Here's how to apply

Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2020 Registrations ends today

JEE Main 2020 | The registrations for JEE Main 2020 will end today, September 30. Candidates who have yet not applied for JEE Main Engineering Entrance Exam should register their names by the end of today. The last date was confirmed through an official update. The online registration process for JEE Main 2020 exam had begun on September 3, 2019 and is slated to end on 30th September 2019.

What is the last date to submit online fee for JEE Main 2020?

Candidates should note that the last date to complete the online fee payment process is 1st October 2019. Payment of the application fee can be done online only through net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI/PayTM.

To complete the registration process, candidates should visit the official website of JEE Main 2020. A direct link to the egistration page has been provided below.

https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFQTbjVzuZ1mQajFt6EnKeZEk28J/HZOEuCngppd8/JG7

How to Apply for JEE Main 2020

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says online application form

3. Complete the online registration process

4. Login to the portal

5. Fill the complete form

6. Upload the required documents along with a passport size picture

7. Make payment for the exam fee

8. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference