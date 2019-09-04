JEE Main 2020: Separate Paper for B.Planning introduced, check at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Steps to register inside

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced separate paper for B.Planning in the JEE Main 2020 examination. Candidates can check the lastest changes regarding JEE Main 2020 exam on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2020 registration process began yesterday, September 3, 2019. The application forms are available on the official website of JEE Main 2020.

Last year, the examination which was conducted once a year was changed to twice a year with the examination being conducted in January and April, respectively.

This year apart from that the NTA has introduced a separate paper for the B.Planning programme. Until the previous year, the JEE Main examination was conducted in two papers:

Paper 1- For the students seeking admission to the B.Tech Programme.

Paper 2- For students seeking admission to the B.Arch and B.Planning programme.

According to the notification, from this year,

Paper 1 will be conducted for the B.Tech candidates

Paper 2 will be for the B.Arch candidates

Paper 3 will be for the B.Planning candidates.

JEE Main 2020 | Steps to apply

Visit official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Fill online application now’ link

Enter all the required details asked

Upload the scanned copies of documents required

Pay the application fees

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Exam Pattern for JEE Main 2020

Paper Subject Number of Questions Types of Questions Timing of Examination First Shift Second Shift B.E./B.Tech Mathematics 25(20+5) 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 5 Questions with answer as numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry 09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 02:30 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. Physics 25(20+5) Chemistry 25(20+5) B. Arch. Mathematics Part-1 25(20+5) 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value 09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 02:30 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. Aptitude Test – Part II 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III 2 Questions for drawing test B. Planning Mathematics – Part I 25(20+5) 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value 02:30 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. Aptitude Test – Part II 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III 25 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

JEE Main 2020 | Important information regarding new update

Students appearing for JEE Main 2020 have the liberty to choose if they wish to appear for all the three papers, two papers or just one paper for the examination to be conducted in January 2020.

The NTA also introduced a new paper pattern for JEE main 2020. As per the latest examination pattern, The B.Arch (Paper 2) will contain three parts. The first part will have mathematical questions while the second part will be an aptitude test which will be conducted in the computer-based mode. Part 3 will be drawing test conducted in the pen and paper mode.

According to the examination pattern for B.Palnning (Paper 3) the first two parts will be similar to the B.Arch question paper while the third part will contain questions based on Planning. Paper 3 will be conducted in the computer-based mode.

