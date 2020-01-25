ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December exam result released. Get direct link here

ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December exam result

ICSI CS Foundation 2019 Result released: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has announced the CS Foundation December 2019 results date shortly on its official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online. The direct link to check the ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December exam result is provided below. The result is available for every candidate's individual breakup of marks.

Manya Shrivastava, Ruchi Rakesh Agrawal and Mariya Tinwala have topped the ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December examination. A total of 299 students have been placed in the top 25 positions.

How to download ICSI CS Foundation December 2019 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICSI - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number to view your ICSI CS Foundation result and marks statement

Step 4: Download and take a print out of your ICSI CS Foundation result and marks statement for future reference

The ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December exam was conducted on December 28 and 29, 2019. Earlier in an official notification, ICSI had announced that the results for the foundation course would be released on January 25, 2020, at 11 am.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December exam result