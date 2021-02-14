GPAT 2021 Admit Card released. Direct link to download

Image Source : SCREENGRAB GPAT 2021 Admit Card released

GPAT 2021 Admit Card: The admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today (February 14). Candidates who have registered for the NTA GPAT 2021 entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will conduct the GPAT 2021 computer-based examination on February 27.

GPAT 2021 Admit Card: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- gpat.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link, “Download GPAT admit card 2021"

3. Key in your login credentials

4. Your GPAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference

GPAT 2021 Admit Card: Direct link

Direct link to download GPAT admit card 2021

The NTA conducts the national level entrance examination for admission to various M. Pharma Programme

