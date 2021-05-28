CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Supreme Court adjourns Class 12 board exam cancellation hearing to May 31

Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: SC adjourns Class 12 board exam cancellation hearing to May 31

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday concluded the haring of CBSE Class 12 Exam cancellation cancellation. Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench of the Supreme Court heard the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid this pandemic.

The apex Court has asked the petitioner to serve an advanced copy to respondents including Centre, CBSE and ICSE. The next hearing on the case will be on Monday, May 31, 2021. When the petitioner said she will serve the copy of the petition to the parties, the bench observed, “You do it. We will have it on Monday (May 31)”.

The petition has arrayed the Centre, the CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination as respondents in the matter. During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, Justice Maheshwari also observed that the government is likely to take a decision on the exams by June 1.

“We permit the counsel for the petitioner to serve advance copy of the petition to respondents namely the central agency, counsel for the CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination,” the bench said, adding, “List on Monday (May 31)”.

A vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari adjourned the matter after noting that the petitioner has not served advanced copy on the standing counsel for the CBSE Board. The bench asked the petitioner to serve the advance copy on the CBSE counsel and listed the matter for hearing on May 31 at 11 AM.

The counsel representing the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination told the bench that since the apex court is hearing the matter, the high courts should not deal with it. “Nothing will happen till Monday,” the bench said.

When the petitioner told the bench that the top court can take suo motu cognisance on the issue, the bench said, “Be optimistic. May be by Monday some resolution will be there. Let us have it on Monday”.

The petition has sought directions to the Centre, the CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination to cancel the Class 12 examinations and devise an “objective methodology” to declare the result within a specific timeframe.

A PIL was filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams of CBSE and ICSE. In the plea, the Advocate has requested to devise an objective methodology to declare the Class 12 Board Exam Result within a specific timeframe.

The plea has contended that due to the unprecedented health emergency and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, it is not possible to conduct the examination and any further delay would cause irreparable loss to the future of students.

The CBSE had earlier said it has not taken any decision yet on Class 12 board examination even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams in view of the pandemic situation.

The board had on April 14 announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

