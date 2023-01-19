Delhi: Fire erupts at NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur, blaze visible from Noida

Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call about the fire at the NTPC Eco Park was received at 5.40 p.m. on Wednesday following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 8:22 IST
Fire erupts at NTPC Eco Park in Delhi's Badarpur.
Image Source : @SHAWSHANKONE Fire erupts at NTPC Eco Park in Delhi's Badarpur.

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the NTPC Eco Park in South-East Delhi's Badarpur area on Wednesday evening. The blaze was even visible from many kilometres away in Noida.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call about the fire at the NTPC Eco Park was received at 5.40 p.m. on Wednesday following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The flames were doused by 10 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. As of now, it seems that someone lit a fire in a vacant land," said the official.

No casualty was reported and the fire was doused off, they said.

