Delhi: Espionage network busted; One arrested for leaking sensitive info related to Finance Ministry

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday busted an espionage network invoked in leaking sensitive information related to the Ministry of Finance, said an official.

Contractual employee Sumit, a data entry operator was arrested for espionage activities in lieu of money and providing classified data to foreign countries.

During his search, one mobile phone which was being used by the accused for sharing secret information related to the Ministry of Finance was recovered from his possession.

A case was registered under the Official Secrets Act, said official.

The timing of the espionage incident is crucial as the Ministry of Finance-led by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2023 on February 1 in the Parliament. A leak of data related to budget may cost dearly in terms of its large impact on the market.

