Budget 2023: Petrol, diesel, gold - what items are likely to get costlier?

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH It is also possible that there may be some relief for consumers, as the government has indicated that it will take steps to make certain items more affordable.

Budget 2023: The Indian Union Budget for 2023 is set to be presented in the coming weeks, and many are wondering what changes it will bring to the cost of living in the country. While the budget is yet to be officially announced, there are a few items that are likely to see an increase in price.

Fuel: One of the items that is expected to get costlier is fuel. The price of petrol and diesel has been on the rise in recent months, and it is likely that this trend will continue in the coming year. This is due to a number of factors, including rising global oil prices and the depreciating rupee. The increase in fuel prices will likely have a ripple effect on the cost of goods and services, as transportation costs will go up.

BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

Gold: Another item that is likely to see a price increase is gold. The price of gold has been on the rise in recent months, and it is expected to continue to climb in the coming year. This is due to a number of factors, including a weaker rupee and increased demand for the precious metal. The increase in gold prices will likely have an impact on the cost of jewelry and other gold-based products.

Luxury Items: In addition to fuel and gold, it is also expected that taxes on luxury items will be increased in the upcoming budget. This includes items such as luxury cars, high-end watches, and designer clothing. The government is likely to raise taxes on these items in an effort to increase revenue and curb excessive consumption.

ALSO READ: Budget 2023: What tax experts in India really want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In conclusion, the Indian Union Budget for 2023 will be presented in the coming weeks and it is important to keep an eye on the cost of items such as fuel, gold, and luxury items, as these are likely to see an increase in price. However, it is also possible that there may be some relief for consumers, as the government has indicated that it will take steps to make certain items more affordable. The budget will also focus on measures to boost the economy and create jobs, which could help to keep prices stable.

FAQs:

Q1: How does the Indian Union Budget impact the economy?

The Indian Union Budget is an annual financial statement that outlines the government's revenue and expenditure for the upcoming financial year. It plays a crucial role in shaping the country's economic policies and can have a significant impact on the economy, including inflation and growth.

Q2: Why do fuel prices increase in India?

Fuel prices in India are determined by a number of factors, including the cost of crude oil, the exchange rate, and taxes. When the cost of crude oil increases, or the rupee depreciates, the cost of fuel goes up. Additionally, taxes on fuel also contribute to the retail price of fuel.

Latest Business News