Budget 2023: What tax experts in India really want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

As the government prepares to release the budget 2023 , tax experts in the country are keenly watching for announcements that will impact the nation's economy. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic having a significant impact on businesses and individuals, there is much speculation about what the budget will contain.

In the upcoming budget, tax experts in India are expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce measures to boost economic growth and support small and medium-sized businesses.

Additionally, experts are hoping for simplification of the tax code and measures to increase compliance and reduce tax evasion. The experts also expect the government to come up with measures to support the agricultural sector which has been impacted due to the pandemic. The government is also expected to focus on measures to increase revenue, support for the digital economy and boost infrastructure development.

Experts are also hoping for the government to address the issue of tax disputes, which has been a long-standing problem in India. They are expecting the government to come up with measures that will simplify the process of resolving tax disputes and reduce the number of pending cases.

The budget is also expected to focus on the healthcare sector and allocation of funds for the same in view of the ongoing pandemic. The government is also expected to announce measures to support the education sector and to make it more inclusive.

The budget is also expected to focus on the environment and measures to promote sustainable development. The government is expected to announce measures to promote electric vehicles and to encourage the use of clean energy.

