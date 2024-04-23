Delhi: BJP's mega Hanuman Chalisa recitation events across 13,000 polling booths on Hanuman Janmotsav

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI BJP X Delhi BJP X handle posts information about the events

Delhi BJP will hold mass Hanuman Chalisa recitation across the 13,000 polling booths areas in the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav on Tuesday. The Hanuman Chalisa recitation will begin at 6 pm at the booths.

Apart from Delhi Lok Sabha election in-charge Om Prakash Dhankhar, State president Virendra Sachdeva, and organization general secretary Pawan Rana, all the MP candidates in the national capital will participate in the event at different locations in Delhi.

"On 23rd April, on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav, Delhi BJP workers are organizing Shri Hanuman Chalisa recitation at all the booths in Delhi at 5:30 pm. I request all the people of Delhi to also be a part of the holy recitation of Shri Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman ji inspires us to practice truth, courage, dedication and service, which are the core of humanity," Sachdeva posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav.

Hanuman Jayanti, the auspicious celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman, is observed with great fervour and devotion by millions of Hindus across India.

Also read: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Hanuman Janmotsav | Check routes and diversions