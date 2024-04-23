Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Hanuman Janmotsav | Check routes and diversions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions on the occasion of the Hanuman Janmotsav on Tuesday. Several religious organisations are scheduled to celebrate the festival by holding processions in the parts of the city on Tuesday.

The Hanuman Mandir Committee at Hanuman Mandir located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Connaught Place held mega celebrations.

During the day, a gathering of around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is expected. Beside this, shobha yatra will also be carried out from 3 pm to 6 pm in which 1,000-1,500 people along with seven rath's will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, an advisory from Delhi Traffic Police said.

The vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it said.

Traffic will be diverted from Outer CC Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout GPO, roundabout Patel Chowk, roundabout Windsor Place, it said.

The advisory also suggested avoiding roundabout GPO to Outer CC, Baba Karak Singh Marg, outer CC Connaught Place, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Kali Badi Marg, Ashok Road and Janpath.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads and make maximum use of public transport, it said.

People who are going towards ISBT, railway stations or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance, the advisory said.

