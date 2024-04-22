Venkaiah Naidu conferred Padma Vibhushan by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/PRESIDENT OF INDIA President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to Venkaiah Naidu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (April 22) conferred Padma Vibhushan to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in the field of Public Affairs. He received the honour at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. Several other personalities were conferred with Padma Awards by the President. Among the recipients were founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak, actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Rashtrapati Bhavan tweets

The President lauded the former Vice President and said that he made for himself a unique place with "humane approach towards governance".

"President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan for outstanding public service to Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, the 13th Vice-President of India. His long and illustrious career as a leader spans over five decades. He made for himself a unique place in Indian politics with his simplicity and a humane approach towards governance," Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

Naidu, Pathak, who was given the award posthumously, and renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

Other recepients of Padma Awards

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup, former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and industrialist Sitaram Jindal were conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others, were present on the occasion.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Awards

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

For 2024, the President had approved conferment of 132 Padma awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri awards.

As many as 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

While almost half of the awardees were conferred the awards on Monday, the remaining are likely to get them next week.

(With inputs from agencies)

